Arkansas hosted in-state athlete Blayne Toll for a much-anticipated official visit Wednesday through Friday. The Hogs are trying to win Toll over as he is currently still planning to take an official visit to Tennessee next week.

"It was good," Toll said. "I saw quite a few of the things I have already seen. It was nice to do all that with the coaches the past couple of days. It was nice."

For an Arkansas native, visits to the Hill can be nothing new, but spending time with the coaches right now is critical as Toll approaches a decision.

"A lot of people helped me while I was on my official visit," Toll said. "(Director of recruiting) Josh (Thompson) gave me rides everywhere. It was a very good experience. There's just real good people up here. It's a real good program."