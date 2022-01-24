 HawgBeat - In-state DE earns offer from dream school
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-24 10:52:57 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state DE earns offer from dream school

North Little Rock DE Quincy Rhodes Jr.
North Little Rock DE Quincy Rhodes Jr. (Twitter)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Quincy Rhodes Jr. will likely never forget his trip to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Attending Arkansas’ Junior Day with several of his teammates at North Little Rock, the standout edge rusher was taken to the coaches’ offices and had a one-on-one conversation with head coach Sam Pittman.

After giving him the spiel about wanting well-rounded football players willing to work and emphasizing the importance of school, Pittman fulfilled Rhodes’ dream by extending him an offer to play for the Razorbacks.

