Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates stayed hot on the recruiting trail Friday by landing Rivals four-star Annor Boateng. The native of Little Rock is the Tigers' fourth recruit in the 2024 class, all of them four-stars, and he’s the highest ranked.

Boateng is the No. 23 prospect on Rivals and he had offers from top programs across the country, including the home-state Hogs. He chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Indiana, LSU, Stanford, Virginia, and others.

As it stands, Arkansas has just one commitment in the 2024 class, Jalen Shelley, but it has plenty of other prospects on the board moving forward. The Razorbacks are expected to land two-to-three recruits in the 2024 class.

Boateng is just the fourth four-star recruit to leave the state since head coach Eric Musselman has taken, while seven four-stars and a five-star have committed to Arkansas in that time period. The Little Rock Central product is the highest-ranked recruit to leave the state since Kel'el Ware in the 2022 class. Before that, it was Malik Monk leaving for Kentucky in 2016.