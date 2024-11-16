In-state four-star Isaiah Sealy signs with Arkansas

Arkansas earned its third signature in the 2025 class Saturday as in-state four-star Isaiah Sealy signed with the Razorbacks, the UA announced via press release. The No. 88 overall player in the 2025 class from just up the road in Springdale chose the Razorbacks over Boston College, Cal, and Ole Miss.

Sealy was re-offered by the new head coach John Calipari and his coaching staff over the summer during an impressive stretch on the EYBL Circuit and ultimately in the Peach Jam Invitational.

A 6-foot-7 wing from Springdale High School, Sealy pairs a next-level frame with plus athleticism and perimeter shooting. He joins five-stars Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas in the 2025 class for the Razorbacks. The Hogs' recruiting class ranked No. 5 nationally before the addition of Sealy.

With recent developments on the recruiting trail, the Arkansas is looking at the spring signing period for its next commitment(s), as the coaching staff is still heavily in pursuit of multiple top prospects.