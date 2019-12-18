From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

Name: Jashaud Stewart

Position: Linebacker

School: Jonesboro (Ark.)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 216

Committed: March 9, 2019

Rivals: 5.6 three-star, No. 6 in Arkansas

Offers (listed chronologically): ARKANSAS, Arkansas State, Liberty, Houston, Troy, SMU, Memphis, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Louisiana-Monroe

Recruiting battle: Despite visits to Mississippi State and Memphis, Stewart has had Arkansas at the top of his list since being offered Nov. 30, 2018, and pulled the trigger a little more than four months later. He had a strong showing on the camp circuit over the summer and added Power Five offers from Kansas and Oklahoma State, but never wavered in his commitment to the Razorbacks.

2019 stats: 114 tackles, 17 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

2018 stats: 98 tackles, 26 TFL, 7 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Notable: Although listed on Rivals as a defensive end, which is the position he played at Jonesboro, Stewart projects as a linebacker at the next level… First in-state player and third overall (first two didn’t stick) to commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2020… Earned All-State honors for Class 6A - the second-largest classification in Arkansas - as a junior and senior… Helped the Golden Hurricane reach the second round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons… Played with current Razorbacks Noah Gatlin, Asa Shearin and Logan Orr in high school

Coach Speak: “For us, it doesn’t make any sense to move him off the defensive line because of how many explosive plays he has from the end position. He wouldn’t be able to do that for us at linebacker, but at the next level, I definitely think he’s a linebacker. He could play Mike or Will. His violence and his burst, I think those are the things that help him get after the quarterback and he could do that off the edge at linebacker.” - Jonesboro head coach Randy Coleman (click here for the full Coach’s Take)

Scouting Report: