The Arkansas Razorbacks gained a fourth preferred walk-on commitment from Jonesboro linebacker Logan Orr on Super Bowl Sunday. He joins already-enrolled Searcy offensive lineman Andrew Vest, Pulaski Academy wide receiver John David White and Shiloh Christian offensive lineman Logan Kallesen.

Orr made his decision very quickly after a visit to Arkansas State and he knew Fayetteville was the place for him.

"I have been a razorback fan since I was very little, my dad graduated from Fayetteville and actually had a stint with the baseball team," Orr said. "I also was really impressed by their facilities and how they treat their student athletes behind the scenes especially with things like academics and nutrition."

Arkansas has had a history of turning PWOs into scholarship-caliber players and Orr thinks if he works on a few aspects of his game he can be at that level.

"I think the thing I could improve the most is my speed," Orr said. "I have the build and the size to play at this level but also understand that the SEC plays at a much faster pace than high school ball and that will be something I need to focus on."

Orr comes in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and runs a 4.8 40-yard dash. As a senior he had 85 total tackles, 41 solo tackles and four tackles for loss.

Orr is now the second linebacker in the 2019 class but could be joined Wednesday by two more. As an in-state kid who grew up loving the Razorbacks, he wants to see them return to the glory days as part of the team.

"I think Coach Chavis is just the man to turn everything around," Orr said. "With so much experience coaching at different high-level schools and building so many great players I think he has the ability to turn the Razorback defense into a very solid group year in and year out."