In-state OL enjoys his unofficial visit for the cookout

With a few new faces entering the fold last month, it is easy to forget those who have been there since the start.

Even though he just officially joined Arkansas' 2022 class in May, Joe T. Robinson offensive lineman E'Marion Harris' commitment seems like an entirely different time.

Despite seeing former offensive line coach Brad Davis leave and finally having the opportunity to take visits, Harris has seen it through and is equally excited to stay home as Arkansas fans are to have him.

The four-star offensive tackle - and No. 222 prospect in the Rivals250 - is massive, standing at 6-foot-7, 338 pounds. He is agile for his size, being able to pull and climb in trap, sweep and screens.