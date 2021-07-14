In-state RHP flips commitment to Arkansas

An in-state prospect in the Class of 2022 has flipped from a Big 12 program to Arkansas.

Gage Wood, a right-handed pitcher from Batesville, was previously committed to Kansas State, but announced Wednesday night that he would instead stay home and play for the Razorbacks.

The decision comes after a dominant junior season in which Wood posted a 0.42 ERA with 138 strikeouts and only 19 walks in 66 2/3 innings for the Pioneers, earning all-conference and all-state accolades. He also limited opponents to a .104 batting average and was named the AP Class 5A co-Player of the Year.

Although he also played third base and hit .350, Wood’s future is on the mound thanks to a significant jump in velocity over the past year.

Before last summer, his fastball was just 82-84 mph, but he has transformed his body by attacking the weight room, according to his travel ball coach, Kevin Bohannon.

The results started showing last August in the Perfect Game 17u World Series, when he was dominant in an outing against a loaded Canes Scout Team. Playing for the Arkansas Prospects, he racked up 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings while sitting 86-88 mph and topping out at 89.

That velocity has since risen even more and his fastball is now 90-93 mph thanks to learning how to use his lower half a lot better from former Arkansas pitcher Evan Lee, who is now pitching in the Nationals organization.

While he works off his fastball, Wood also throws a couple of other pitches for strikes - a 12-6 curveball with tight spin and a changeup, which is still improving. What he prides himself on, though, is his command.

Wood is believed to be the Razorbacks’ 16th commitment in the Class of 2022. That group is heavy on in-state prospects, as he is the eighth member from the Natural State.

