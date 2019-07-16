In-state RHP Gabriel Starks commits to Diamond Hogs
Less than four months before officially signing its 2020 class, Arkansas has landed a hard-throwing pitcher from within its borders.
Watson Chapel right-hander Gabriel Starks announced his commitment to the Razorbacks via Twitter on Tuesday. It came just two weeks after receiving an offer July 2, which is generally considered late in the process for baseball.
I am proud to announce my commitment to play baseball at the University of Arkansas!🐗‼️ #woopigsooie @Brewsterc29 @PerfectGameUSA @JBrownPG @3N2Sports @ProformanceLR @PBR_Arkansas @MLBDevelops @AR_Sticks pic.twitter.com/EbE2POT55n— Gabriel Starks (@iamgstarks4) July 16, 2019
