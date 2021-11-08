In-state standout eyeing possible dual-sport future

Among the countless football visitors Saturday was a baseball commit who could eventually be considered a two-sport recruit for Arkansas.

Camden Fairview’s Martavius Thomas is part of the Diamond Hogs’ 2023 class, but he’s putting up big numbers on the gridiron as a quarterback and has caught the attention of the football staff, too.

Although he did get to check out the football facilities ahead of the Razorbacks’ 31-28 win over Mississippi State, it was primarily a baseball visit and most of his time was spent with assistant coach Nate Thompson, who led a tour of the facilities.

“It was great,” Thomas said. “I got to really experience the baseball facilities and all the great health technology and hitting tools. I got to meet so many great people, from former and current athletes to some people on the Razorback staff. … It was an overall great experience for me and my family.”

Even though he’s been committed to the Razorbacks for more than nine months now, pulling the trigger back on Jan. 29, Saturday was the first time Thomas got a chance to check everything out in Fayetteville and he soaked it all in.

“It was very cool,” Thomas said. “I got many pictures and cool videos that were basically just me being in the locker room, on the field, training facilities, health departments, weight room and things of that nature.”

Thomas, who is a 5-foot-9.5, 165-pound athlete who plays shortstop and center field, even got to meet a few players, like Robert Moore, who welcomed him with open arms.