HawgBeat - In-state targets for Arkansas's 2022 class

Leading up to this week's release of the HawgBeat Natural State Rankings for the 2022 class, we're taking a look at the nine prospects who already hold offers from the University of Arkansas. All nine players were offered by Arkansas between February and July, and the class is one offer shy of the record set in 2015 when the Razorbacks offered 10 in-state prospects (and landed nine). One prospect has already made his pledge to the Razorbacks, Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth.

Son of former Razorback defensive lineman Elliot Harris, E'Marion Harris was first up for the state on the national recruiting scene. Starting for Robinson High School on the offensive line as a freshman, and standing at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Harris was offered by the Crimson Tide in June of 2018. Texas State offered the next day. Chad Morris's Razorback staff waited seven months but became the third program to offer. A little more than two years after his first offer, Harris now has 15 including Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, A&M, TCU, Miami and more. Harris played both ways in the trenches for Robinson in 2019 and helped take the team to the 4A state title over Shiloh Christian. Robinson's head of recruiting, Coach Brian Maupin, has already helped Harris (and others) get around to see several programs including Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri, Oklahoma and more. Harris is one of three in-state prospects who've already been rated. He's an early 4-star rated at a 5.8. He's reportedly now up to 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds. WATCH FILM

Offered by Arkansas at the same time as E'Marion Harris, Parkview running back James Jointer was the second in-state prospect to receive an offer from the Hogs in January of 2019. Shortly after, the Little Rock back also gained offers from Missouri and Louisiana Tech. Jointer didn't play most of his freshman season on varsity and then he tore his ACL in September of his sophomore season, so his recruitment didn't exactly explode right away. Since he's rebounded from his surgery and the new Hog staff reoffered in February, Jointer's recruitment is now shooting right back up. Since February, Jointer has earned new offers from Memphis, Kansas, UTSA, FSU, UAB, Arkansas State and Colorado State. He's up about 20 pounds since he was last weighed by Rivals and is now 205 pounds. Jointer hasn't hid his love for the Razorbacks. He's said he grew up watching Darren McFadden and he's even been compared to the former Hog legend. Jointer plays with 2021 Razorback commits Erin Outley and Landon Rogers at Parkview, strengthening the pipeline for the future. WATCH FILM

There are quite a few DI-level offensive linemen in the Natural State in the 2022 class but Arkansas has offered just two, Harris and Maumelle tackle Andrew Chamblee. Chamblee was offered by the Morris staff 10 days after Virginia Tech extended his first offer a few games into his sophomore season and the Pittman staff reaffirmed it when he came to visit this February. TCU and Tennessee also offered Chamblee in September of his sophomore season, followed by Oklahoma State, Kansas, Southern Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Colorado and Michigan State. Maumelle went 8-3 in 2019 with Chamblee shoring up the offensive line and fellow Arkansas offer Nico Davillier holding it down on the defensive line. WATCH FILM

The Razorbacks were first to offer 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver Isaiah Sategna when he came to visit from right down the road in early March. Since, he's been offered by Kansas, Baylor, Nebraska and SMU. Not only is Sategna a receiver with 4.4 speed, he's also one of the top hurdlers in the nation. His father is a track and field coach for the University of Arkansas and the track staff offered Sategna as well in June. Prior to Arkansas, the Sategna family lived in Austin, Texas. As a sophomore for the Fayetteville Bulldogs, Sategna put up 691 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions. He then went on to win multiple indoor track titles including the 60 m sprint and 60 m. hurdles before the outdoor season was cancelled. Sategna has aspirations of becoming an olympian while also competing in football at the highest level. His sophomore tape shows a lot of his speed and his ability to catch a long pass but he wants to break out as a junior and show that he can bring even more to the table. Both of Sategna's parents were track and field standouts at Louisiana State. WATCH FILM

The Razorbacks were third to offer Clarendon wide receiver/athlete Quincey McAdoo after Florida State and Houston in March of this year. He's now the highest-rated in-state target with a 5.9 4-star rating, which will have him in the Rivals250 when it's released for the 2022 class. No one in the state has gained offers this offseason quite like McAdoo. He's earned them from Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, A&M and more. At 6-foot-3, 173 pounds, the rising junior has a great frame to build on and his tape shows versatility that college coaches obviously like a lot. He also boasts a 4.4 40 yard dash time. For a sub-.500 Clarendon team, McAdoo rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns, caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns and returned 10 kickoffs for a 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown. WATCH FILM

An Arkansas State legacy and coach's son, Dax Courtney has been steadily rising all offseason. The 6-foot-6, 210 pound tight end picked up his first offer from Kansas in May and the Razorbacks offered less than a month later in June. He now has 15 offers including Penn State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, TCU, Baylor and more. Courtney plays basketball and baseball on top of football for DeWitt High School. As a sophomore, he put up 623 yards receiving on 36 catches with seven touchdowns. The Razorbacks have a history of landing and developing in-state tight end talent from Jeremy Sprinkle and Hunter Henry to Hudson Henry and Blayne Toll. Courtney has been to Arkansas, Arkansas State and Memphis while going on recruiting visits with his older brother but has yet to really dive into his own recruiting process due to pandemic restrictions. WATCH FILM

Andrew Chamblee's Maumelle teammate Nico Davillier has had one of the more successful offseason recruitments. After Kansas delivered his first offer in June, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee all followed suit. Then came Auburn, Penn State, Missouri and Purdue. Since all of Davillier's recruitment has occurred during the extended dead period, he intends to set out on a lot of visits once the restrictions are lifted. Davillier's 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame is ideal as a rising junior defensive tackle and he'll continue to put weight on as he gets closer to the college level. He moves well for his size and has great explosiveness off the line. Despite closures of major camps like Rivals, the Opening and Under Armour, Davillier has still been competing at various scouting camps, which have helped get his name out on a national level. WATCH FILM

Offered in July by Kansas, Akron and Arkansas, Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth was the first in-state target to pull the trigger and call the Hogs on July 24. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end stands out majorly amongst his 3A competitors. Growing up just 15 minutes from the UA campus, Hollingsworth knew all along where he wanted to go and decided to capitalize on his offer right away. The early commitment may stunt his recruitment but he'll still be hard for other DI coaches to ignore. As a sophomore, Hollingsworth put up 33 tackles, 14 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on the season, all while playing with a broken arm in a cast. Greenland went 7-5 and made it to the second round of playoffs. WATCH FILM