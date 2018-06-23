The no.5-ranked player in the state of Arkansas in 2019 is Bentonville West's standout wide receiver Jadon Jackson. Jackson is a heavily recruited Rivals 3-star with offers from seven SEC schools and 13 total offers, and he's getting ready to cut his list to just five schools very soon.

"In a few weeks I should be releasing my top five and making a commitment later this summer," Jackson said. "Some schools are filling up spots, so it's kind of forcing me to make my decision a little earlier, but that's fine. I don't feel pressed about it."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver racked up over 1000 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns on 56 catches his junior year. He also had 13 carries for three touchdowns. Not only does Jackson play receiver, he is also one of the team's best corners, but he doesn't see it as his primary role.

"Yeah, I've narrowed it down and I'm going to play receiver," Jackson said. "I play receiver mainly, I really play defense just to help out. Position is just really about wherever the coach needs me. Coaches say they like my speed and the way I track down ball."