FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of offensive linemen went down with injuries in Arkansas’ win over Georgia Southern.

Right tackle Dalton Wagner and center Ricky Stromberg each had to leave the game and neither returned to Saturday’s 45-10 blowout. As a result, head coach Sam Pittman had to shuffle his offensive line for the first time this season.

Although he lost his starting job to Beaux Limmer, super senior Ty Clary ended up having a major role. Not only did he rotate with Limmer at right guard, but he filled in for Wagner at right tackle after his injury early in the game and then moved to center when Stromberg got hurt in the second half.