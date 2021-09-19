Injuries force Hogs to shuffle OL on the fly
FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of offensive linemen went down with injuries in Arkansas’ win over Georgia Southern.
Right tackle Dalton Wagner and center Ricky Stromberg each had to leave the game and neither returned to Saturday’s 45-10 blowout. As a result, head coach Sam Pittman had to shuffle his offensive line for the first time this season.
Although he lost his starting job to Beaux Limmer, super senior Ty Clary ended up having a major role. Not only did he rotate with Limmer at right guard, but he filled in for Wagner at right tackle after his injury early in the game and then moved to center when Stromberg got hurt in the second half.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news