FAYETTEVILLE -- Defensive end Gabe Richardson is no stranger to being a leader. The vocal senior from Georgia has showed leadership qualities since arriving on campus as a JUCO transfer in 2017.

Despite Arkansas losing two senior defensive ends before the Ole Miss game, Richardson showed that he could pick up the slack, posting a career high of seven tackles against the Rebels.

“I can definitely play better,” Richardson said. “I can definitely play better as I continue to bind with the scheme and continue to be at my best and lead these guys and have my team trust in me to do my job.”