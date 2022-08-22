Injuries on offensive line providing young Hogs with more experience

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Having depth on the offensive line can take a team from being good to great, and in year three under Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks have a fairly deep group up front.

After the Hogs wrapped up their second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, Pittman said that the position group that is beat up the most is offensive line.

Razorback offensive linemen dealing with injuries are redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson (pectoral injury), redshirt freshman Devon Manuel (undisclosed) and redshirt freshman Josh Street (ankle). None of those three are starters, but all three are second teamers when healthy.

"Obviously, camp is physical; it just is," Pittman said. "We’ll get some of them back next week. We don’t think any of them won’t be back by the week, or hopefully by Thursday when we start our Cincinnati prep. I don’t want them to be hurt, but right now it’s not a major concern."

Pittman mentioned that Manuel and Henderson would for sure be part of the 10-deep offensive line if they were healthy. The injuries have thrown true freshman Patrick Kutas and Andrew Chamblee right into the fire, and both seem to be responding well.

With Street's injury, Kutas has stepped in as the second team center, despite Pittman mentioning that he is probably the team's sixth center.

"If you want to teach someone how to play o-line, put him at center," Pittman said. "He has to know everything at that point, he doesn't just have to know his spot. He has to know everything. He's kind of the quarterback up there. I've always thought that that'd be a great place to play one of your best young kids, because he has to learn the game in there. He's done a really good job."

Kutas was normally seeing reps at left guard prior to the Street injury. Pittman said that Kutas had some trouble snapping the ball at times, but other than that things went well.

Chamblee was moved up to second team left tackle with the injury to Manuel. Pittman said he is pleased with what he's seen from Chamblee, who is 6-6, 311 pounds.

"I’ll tell you, I like Chamblee," Pittman said. "Chamblee has done a nice job. For a young kid, he’s done a nice job."

The only starter on the Razorback offensive line that has taken a blow in camp was Preseason First Team All-SEC center Ricky Stromberg, who had an elbow injury in Saturday's scrimmage.

"Ricky had a little bit of an elbow, Stromberg," Pittman said. "I think he just had a hyperextension."

Pittman made it seem like it was not a huge deal for Stromberg, so assuming he is healthy, the starting five up front will be really solid for Arkansas: Luke Jones (LT), Brady Latham (LG), Stromberg (C), Beaux Limmer (RG), Dalton Wagner (RT).

After that, it's younger guys who are talented but inexperienced. The second team offensive had been pretty consistent prior to the Street injury: Chamblee (LT), Jalen St. John (LG), Street (C), E'Marion Harris (RG), Ty'Kieast Crawford (RT).

The Hogs have done a good job of making guys flexible up front, though, as most of the non-starters are able to shuffle around from tackle to guard, and some even to center. Right now, Pittman said he's confident in the top six-seven guys right now, and that number would go up if they were healthier.

"I think we’re going to be fine on the O-line, even to six and seven deep right now," Pittman said. "More than that...if we’re healthy."

Monday marks the first day of school for Arkansas and the team will continue to practice throughout the week and will start Cincinnati preparation Thursday, per Pittman. The Hogs and Bearcats will meet Sept. 3 in Fayetteville for the first game of the season.