Injury Report: 1 starter expected to return, other updates

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks were without three defensive starters against Auburn, but it sounds like one of them will return for this week’s matchup with UAPB.

Although safety Jalen Catalon is done for the season and defensive tackle Markell Utsey is not expected to play, cornerback LaDarrius Bishop will likely be back in the starting lineup Saturday.

The redshirt junior was spotted working with the first-team defense during the media’s practice viewing periods Monday and Tuesday.

“He seemed to be healthy, ready to go,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “There seems to be nothing wrong with him at all, so we expect him to be available to play.”

Bishop started the first six games of the season while splitting reps with Hudson Clark, who started in his place against the Tigers.

In addition to being without Utsey, Arkansas will also have to wait a couple more weeks for Dalton Wagner to return to action. The right tackle has missed the last two games because of a finger injury that required surgery, but the plan is for him - and Utsey - to be back for the Mississippi State game following next week’s open date.

Tight end Trey Knox’s status for the UAPB game is still up in the air as he continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered against Ole Miss. He played just six offensive snaps against Auburn last week.

On a more positive note, the Razorbacks are hopeful defensive back Trent Gordon will be available to play this weekend. The Penn State transfer and former four-star recruit hasn’t appeared in a game since the opener against Rice, when he played only a handful of snaps late.

Although he’s listed as the backup nickel on the depth chart, Greg Brooks Jr. and Jayden Johnson have handled most of the snaps at the position this season. However, Gordon would be a welcome addition to a banged-up defense.

“I think that ankle’s finally feeling better for him,” Pittman said. “I certainly hope so because we recruited him for a reason. We need him healthy and I think he’ll help us once his health allows him to.”

They may not contribute much - or at all - this season, but Pittman said he’s also pleased with the development of some of his young players. Whether it’s been on scout team or guys just returning from injury, he said the staff is excited about their future.

One of those players is tight end Erin Outley, a true freshman and former three-star recruit. Albeit in a green non-contact jersey, the Little Rock Parkview product took part in his first practice with the Razorbacks on Tuesday after missing all of fall camp and the first half of the season because of a leg injury that also cut short his senior season.

“I think Erin’s going to be one of those guys,” Pittman said. “He’s lost his weight, not all of it, but he’s lost a lot of the weight he needed to lose and he looked - it was the first day - but he looked good yesterday.”

Another player in that group is likely linebacker Marco Avant, who returned to practice a couple of weeks ago and is now a full participant in drills. The Jonesboro native missed camp and the first few weeks of the season because of offseason foot surgery.