College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be near full strength when spring practice gets underway Tuesday afternoon.

Only a handful of players will be limited because of injuries during the 15 days of drills that culminates with the annual spring game on April 17, head coach Sam Pittman revealed during Monday’s Zoom video conference with the media.

“I think we had four that were limited,” Pittman said. “After that, besides some nagging injury here or there, I think we’ll have our full roster.”

Most notably, wide receiver De’Vion Warren is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Razorbacks’ loss at Florida on Nov. 14.

He was one of several seniors who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response the coronavirus pandemic, as he was enjoying a breakout season with 15 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt.

As expected, Arkansas is taking things “very, very slow” with his recovery, Pittman said.

“I think he’ll be able to do some things in spring,” Pittman said back in December. “I don’t think he’ll do any contact in the spring, but I think he can do some things on air. He’ll certainly be able to do walk-throughs and things of that nature.”

Another player still recovering from an in-season surgery is linebacker Levi Draper, a former four-star recruit who began his career at Oklahoma before becoming a graduate transfer. He figured to be a factor in the rotation in 2021, but ended up needing surgery on a shoulder injury he previously had worked on and that knocked him out for the year.

The other two limited Razorbacks are tight ends Collin Sutherland and Koilan Jackson.

Pittman did not specify what kind of injury Sutherland is dealing with, but he was a late two-star addition to Arkansas’ 2020 signing class and didn’t appear in a game as a true freshman last season.

Jackson, who is moving from wide receiver to tight end, has experienced multiple injuries since signing with the in-state Razorbacks in 2017. The most recent was revealed by Pittman in October.

Although the head coach didn’t say was the season-ending surgery was on, it was believed to be his knee. Jackson has four career receptions for 51 yards.