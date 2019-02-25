FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas doesn’t have any significant injuries heading into spring practice, but a few players will be held out or limited.

The most notable of the group is running back Rakeem Boyd, who would participate at all during the spring as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

Despite not getting to campus until August and dealing with numerous injuries throughout the season, the junior college transfer led the Razorbacks in rushing with 734 yards and two touchdown on 123 carries, while adding 165 yards on 23 touches.

Over a six-game span in the middle of the year, Boyd actually averaged 113.7 yards of offense per game. That included a 102-yard performance against Alabama, making him the first Arkansas player with at least 100 rushing yards against the Crimson Tide since Darren McFadden in 2007.

Three other players who will miss spring practice are defensive tackle Briston Guidry and cornerback Britto Tutt, who have both dealt with multiple injuries throughout their careers.

In limited playing time last season, Guidry proved to be an impact player on the interior defensive line, making 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Tutt made one start in 2018, but finished with only two tackles.

The Razorbacks will also be without redshirt sophomore Kirby Adcock, an offensive guard who has a hip injury.

Head coach Chad Morris said linebacker Hayden Henry and safety Micahh Smith will go through spring in no-contact uniforms, while walk-on offensive lineman Audry Horn and walk-on defensive back Cameron Vail are dealing with toe and foot injuries, respectively.