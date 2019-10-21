FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ quarterback situation is up in the air for the second straight week, but this time it’s because of an injury.

Although senior Ben Hicks got the nod after head coach Chad Morris reopened the battle last week, his status for Saturday’s game at No. 1 Alabama is uncertain because of a left shoulder injury suffered in the loss to Auburn.

Hicks - who told the media he was fine despite having ice on the shoulder during postgame interviews - and junior Nick Starkel are still listed with an “or” between them on this week’s depth chart.

“That’s something we’ll reevaluate at practice and see how he feels,” offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “He could be healthy and still not be 100 percent, so that’s just something we’ll have to see how he’s doing.”

The Razorbacks are also banged up along the offensive line. Left tackle Colton Jackson and left guard Austin Capps both failed to finish the game, playing only 26 and 35 snaps, respectively.

Jackson, a fifth-year senior, has already missed two games - San Jose State and Kentucky - because of concussions and has also missed practice time with a foot injury, but now he is dealing with a back injury. Last summer, he recovered from offseason back surgery in time to miss only the first two games of the season.