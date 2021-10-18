Injury Report: Catalon's surgery, Wagner's timeline for return, more

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas star safety Jalen Catalon had successful surgery to repair a couple of “slight” tears in his labrum Monday morning, head coach Sam Pittman told reporters later in the day.

It was previously announced that he’d need season-ending shoulder surgery and the Razorbacks’ second-year coach revealed during his weekly Monday afternoon press conference that it went well and he’d already been back in the facility.

With no chance for Catalon to return in 2021, the focus has shifted to his decision regarding the 2022 NFL Draft. Many expect the redshirt sophomore to be a high pick and begin his professional career, but Pittman left the door open for him to return next season.

“All my thought process is that he’ll come back, but I think you’d have to talk to him about it,” Pittman said. “He’ll know the answer a little bit better than me.”

In his absence, sophomore Myles Slusher made his first start of the season against Auburn. The former four-star recruit notched a pass breakup and seven tackles, exceeding Pittman’s expectations for him.

“He got beat early on a long pass last week, but I thought he actually played better than even I thought he would,” Pittman said. “Because he hasn’t played much ball. He’s been hurt the whole time, really since he’s been here, so I think he can take that position and do well there.”

Although Simeon Blair is probably the No. 3 safety at this point, another player who could see his playing time increase is redshirt sophomore Malik Chavis.

The Rison native has been a significant contributor on special teams, but his only appearance on defense this season came late in the Georgia Southern blowout. In three years at Arkansas, he’s played just 67 total defensive snaps.

“He’s got the body type, he can run,” Pittman said. “He’s finally getting comfortable in there. He knows what he’s doing. We just need to give him a little more opportunity, and certainly with our situation right now, that opportunity, he’s going to get it, because he has to.”

On the other side of the ball, Pittman revealed good news regarding starting right tackle Dalton Wagner, who had surgery on his finger last Monday. He’ll miss his third straight game this week against UAPB, but he’s expected to return following the open date in time to play Mississippi State on Nov. 6.

“They told us whenever he did it, it would be about a 21-day recovery as far as the healing process, then able to practice,” Pittman said. “That would be from the time he had it to the Monday (of) Mississippi State week, so I anticipate him back."

At tight end, junior Trey Knox played only a handful of snaps because of a lingering injury suffered against Ole Miss that prevented him from practicing last Monday and Tuesday.

That created an opportunity for injury-plagued redshirt sophomore Hudson Henry, who is finally healthy and someone Pittman said is in the plans for this week and the future. He played 38 snaps and caught a couple of passes for 22 yards against Auburn.

“I was proud of him,” Pittman said. “He made plays, he was physical. He’s done that in practice. He’s just been a guy that’s been hurt a lot this year. He finally got healthy. … I thought he blocked well. He caught some passes, made some guys miss, made some extra yards.”

Pittman did not provide any updates on defensive tackle Markell Utsey or cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, who missed last week’s game with undisclosed and hamstring injuries, respectively. However, it’s worth noting that Utsey is now listed with an “or” on the depth chart, while Bishop is listed as usual.

Kickoff against UAPB is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT Saturday and will be televised on the SEC Network.