FAYETTEVILLE — In his final update with the media Thursday afternoon, Sam Pittman maintained that quarterback Feleipe Franks will be a game time decision in Arkansas' regular-season finale.

After missing last week’s game at Missouri because of a rib injury, Franks has practiced all week in preparation for Saturday’s matchup with No. 1 Alabama.

Considering all signs point to him entering the NFL Draft following the season, the graduate transfer from Florida could have easily followed in the footsteps of so many high-profile players and opted out when he got hurt, but he has stuck around, provided guidance to backup KJ Jefferson and is still trying to get ready to play.

“This week, he's trying to play and it says a lot about him,” Pittman said. “I’m going to tell you something, he wants to play. I have so much respect for that kid.”

Pittman did not like that some had speculated last week that Franks was opting out and that’s why he didn’t play against Missouri.

Put simply, the first-year coach said his senior quarterback would play in the Alabama game if he was medically cleared to do so, but wouldn’t play if he’s not.

“Obviously, KJ went in there and played so well,” Pittman said. “It gave us a look into our future, but (Franks) wants to play, and I'm so proud of him. He's trying to play, (but) he’s got to feel well.”

Here are a few other quick updates Pittman provided during Thursday’s interview…

LB Grant Morgan: Although he hasn’t practiced since suffering an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter of the Missouri game, Pittman has not ruled Morgan out of the Alabama game. He said he was “not positive” about his availability.

CB Montaric Brown: After suffering an undisclosed injury against Missouri that forced redshirt freshman Malik Chavis into action, Brown is “going to be fine” and be available against Alabama.

TE Hudson Henry: Various injuries have hampered Henry throughout the season and he didn’t travel to Columbia, Mo., last week. If he plays this week, Pittman said it’ll be in limited reps.

S Myles Slusher: Similar to Henry, Slusher has health with various unspecified injuries throughout his freshman season. He went down with another injury at Missouri and now his status for Saturday is up in the air. “We're trying to see if he's going to be gameday ready, but that really will be a game time decision,” Pittman said. “He's moving around a little bit, but I don't know if he's going to be able to play or not.”

OL Noah Gatlin: After starting the first five games of the season, Gatlin has missed the last four games while reportedly dealing with a concussion. Pittman said he doesn’t expect him to play against Alabama, either.

DE Julius Coates: Rumors surrounding Coates’ availability have swirled throughout the week. Pittman did not sound particularly thrilled to be asked about him Thursday, as he said, “Well we’ll find out whether he can play or not.”