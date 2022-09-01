FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Injuries tend to be a coaches biggest concern entering a game, and Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said he feels pretty good about his team's health for this Saturday's matchup with No. 23 Cincinnati.

After experiencing some injuries on the offensive line in fall camp and having starting wide receiver Jadon Haselwood miss time at practice last week, the Hogs are looking good.

"I think we’re healthy," Pittman said. "Obviously there’s a guy a two that hasn’t practiced all fall. But the guys that have been dinged up a little bit, I feel real good about them being able to play. So I feel pretty good about all that. Haselwood’s looked good this week, so I think we’ll be fine injury-wise."

Cincinnati is no slouch entering this top-25 matchup, so being healthy is a big advantage both teams need.

"We know it’s going to be a really physical game," Pittman said. "So part of my concern was getting back healthy."

Of the projected starters going into the season, running back Dominique Johnson is the only one who will likely miss the game against the Bearcats. Defensive tackle Taurean Carter probably would be a starter, but he's been nursing a knee injury since the spring scrimmage.

Here is the full injury report for the Hogs going into Saturday's game, which is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium: