FAYETTEVILLE — The injury to Cheyenne O’Grady took up most of the headlines, but he isn’t the only Arkansas player currently banged up in fall camp.

Much like the Razorbacks’ star tight end, offensive lineman Austin Capps and wide receiver Koilan Jackson had arthroscopic procedures done on a knee.

Capps, the projected starting left guard, is expected to miss only a couple of weeks, which should put him back in time for the Aug. 31 opener against Portland State, but Jackson - who is dealing with a recurring issue - could miss three and a half weeks. That puts his status for the first two games of the season in jeopardy.

“Just going in and cleaning a few things up,” Morris said. “We opted to go ahead and do all three of these now to keep them from lingering - where we’re at in fall camp, especially with all these other guys behind them getting reps.”