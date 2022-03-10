Injury Report: Jefferson, Catalon cleared, but others limited for spring

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Arkansas’ best players are returning from surgeries, but shouldn’t be limited during spring ball, head coach Sam Pittman said Thursday.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a minor knee procedure following the regular season and safety Jalen Catalon needed shoulder surgery during the year, ending his season after just six games. Both players are expected to participate in Sunday’s practice.

“I don’t look for KJ to be limited at all, nor Catalon for that matter,” Pittman said. “We’ve got a few guys that will be, but those two certainly not.”

Among those who will be limited is defensive lineman Landon Jackson, the transfer from LSU. Pittman didn’t reveal any specifics, but said he’s coming off an injury.

Running back Dominique Johnson battled a leg injury late in the season and Pittman revealed Thursday that he needed offseason surgery for it. They are hopeful he’ll be able to participate in the second half of spring ball.

Early enrollee Quincey McAdoo — a four-star wide receiver from Clarendon — also had an offseason knee surgery, but his recovery is “not lengthy” and will probably miss only the first week of spring, Pittman said.

The Razorbacks have a trio of players coming back from torn ACLs, as well. Defensive back Zach Zimos is the only returner in that group and he suffered his injury during the UAPB game.

The other two are early enrollees — tight end Dax Courtney out of Clarendon and linebacker Mani Powell out of Fayetteville. Both of them got hurt early in their senior year of high school.

Pittman did not address Courtney’s injury, but did mention that he’s like what little he’d seen from Powell.

“He’s been in the weight room and things of that nature,” Pittman said. “We see him every day, but I’m talking about agilities…and get out and run and things — we certainly haven’t had the opportunity to see that yet because of the injury.”

Another name to keep an eye on from an injury perspective is redshirt freshman linebacker Marco Avant. A foot injury that required offseason surgery kept the Jonesboro product out of practice for about half of last season and he’s been plagued with various things since then.

“We're going to put him out there on Sunday, but he's still been beat up — whether it be a foot, back or now hamstring,” Pittman said. “We've just to get him healthy some way and stay healthy. He'll be ready enough to go out there on Sunday and we'll see if he can stay healthy because his body looks good. He's smart and he can help us.”