FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive back Jordon Curtis was struck by a car Sunday night while leaving the practice facility and crossing Razorback Road, head coach Chad Morris announced Monday.

The redshirt freshman and reserve cornerback was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries, but was released and is doing well. Morris did not go into detail on the extent of his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers will be with him in his recovery,” Morris said. “He will not be around this week, but he’s doing good and we’re very, very fortunate.”

Because they don’t live too far away, Curtis’ parents were able to make the short trip over from Jenks, Okla. - where he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 - and spend time with their son.

Curtis has been buried on the depth chart, despite several moving pieces ahead of him at cornerback. He did not appear on defense this season and played in only one game, getting two special teams snaps against Eastern Illinois.

The Razorbacks will also be without defensive tackle Briston Guidry in the season finale, as he had knee surgery last week. He tweeted Friday that it “was a success.”

Morris said they “thought we could get to the end of the year on” the knee that has given him problems throughout his career, but they ultimately decided to move forward with the surgery. It will be a “several month recovery for him.”

Guidry has played well in limited action this year. The former four-star recruit will finish his redshirt sophomore season with 15 tackles - including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks - and two pass breakups. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for the first touchdown of the season against Eastern Illinois.

The other news on the injury front was positive. Backup quarterback Cole Kelley, who didn’t make the trip to Mississippi State because of an illness, is anticipated to return to practice Monday and running back Devwah Whaley (ankle) didn’t experience any setbacks after returning to action against the Bulldogs.