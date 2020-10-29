College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Already leading the country in interceptions, Arkansas will get a key member of its secondary back Saturday.

Redshirt junior cornerback Montaric Brown has been cleared to play at No. 8 Texas A&M after missing the Razorbacks’ last two games with an injury suffered against Mississippi State earlier this month.

Although it’s been nearly four weeks since faced live competition, head coach Sam Pittman doesn’t think Brown will be rusty when he takes the field against the Aggies because he’s been at least a limited participant at practice since the week leading up to the Ole Miss game.

“Obviously non-contact, but he has practiced, so I don't look at it too much he has been out too long because he's had 11 practices since he hasn't played,” Pittman said. “I think he'll be ready to go.”

Brown’s return to the lineup will be a welcome addition to a secondary that has proven to be one of Arkansas’ strengths. Before getting hurt, he was one of the top-graded cornerbacks in the SEC by Pro Football Focus and had an interception against Georgia.

In his absence, redshirt freshman walk-on Hudson Clark hasn’t skipped a beat. Over the last three games, he’s posted an incredible 80.0 PFF grade - which ranks second in the conference behind Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II (81.7) - and drew national recognition for a three-interception performance against Ole Miss.

There was speculation that they might both start when Brown returns and Jerry Jacobs’ decision to opt out and declare for the NFL Draft made it a near certainty. Even though they have played the same spot, Pittman said he’s confident Clark and Brown can play both sides at cornerback because of the cross training the secondary got during preseason camp.

“We feel very comfortable with those guys playing either side on corners and nickel, as far as that goes, nickel and safety (too),” Pittman said. “The way that we practiced early helped us with that and we have full confidence that they can do that, but more importantly they have confidence they can do it."

The Razorbacks are also hoping to get defensive end Dorian Gerald back. The senior hasn’t played since going down with an ankle injury in the opener, but Pittman said he looked “a little better” in Wednesday’s practice.

As he’s slowly shown some progress in his recovery, Gerald will be included on Arkansas’ 70-man travel roster for Saturday’s game.

“We’re going to take him on the trip,” Pittman said. “We’ll find out a little more how he is after practice today and then we’ll find out how he is in pregame and see if he can go or not.”

Pittman said he is the only player whose status is still uncertain against Texas A&M, but mentioned that the staff has “been smart” with Gerald and linebacker Bumper Pool in practice this week while the rest of the team has turned up the physicality following the open week.

Kickoff against the Aggies is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.