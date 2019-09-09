FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will likely be without another of its senior defensive ends for a second straight game this Saturday.

With Dorian Gerald out of the rest of the season with a strained artery in his neck, fifth-year senior Jamario Bell was expected to start in his place against Ole Miss. However, he’s dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from playing and it sounds like he won’t be ready for the Colorado State game.

“I don’t see Jamario back this week,” head coach Chad Morris said during his weekly Monday press conference. “We’ll wait and see. I think it’s probably going to be another week.”

His absence means true freshman Mataio Soli will likely be in the starting lineup once again, with fellow rookies Zach Williams and Collin Clay seeing significant reps.

Although Eric Gregory, the fourth defensive end signee in Arkansas’ 2019 class, did not play, he was on the travel roster and could be close to making his debut.

The Razorbacks were also without senior left guard Austin Capps (ankle) against the Rebels, forcing yet another true freshman - Ricky Stromberg - into action.

However, Capps’ prognosis seems more encouraging. He wasn’t able to practice Sunday, but Morris said he hopes he’ll return for Tuesday’s practice and “believe(s) he’ll be good to go” against Colorado State.

There were a couple of other minor injuries in the loss, but both players were able to return to the game.

Wide receiver and kickoff returner De’Vion Warren suffered a hand injury during the game that kept him off the field for two returns. He managed to go back in for the final kickoff return and gained 37 yards on the play. Morris said he was at practice Sunday.

Morris also confirmed that linebacker De’Jon Harris is healthy. He missed multiple series because of cramps before returning to the game.

Despite being out that time, defensive coordinator John Chavis was pleased with how many reps he and backup Grant Morgan played.

“We don’t lose a lot when Grant goes in the game,” Chavis said. “We are very, very comfortable with him playing. In an ideal situation, the number of snaps that Scoota (Harris) had is about what I’d like him to get.”

Kickoff against Colorado State is scheduled for 3 p.m. It’ll be televised on the SEC Network.