FAYETTEVILLE — Riding a three-game SEC losing streak, Arkansas is as banged up as it’s been all year.

Three different Razorbacks - guards Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt Jr. - were limited Thursday, head coach Eric Musselman revealed after practice, but he’s “hopeful” they’ll all be ready to play against Alabama on Saturday.

The first two of those players were known to be dealing with injuries, while the latter was a bit of a surprise. Whitt, the graduate transfer from SMU who has started every game this season, was unable to practice at all after getting kneed in the back of his calf in Wednesday’s loss to South Carolina.

“Jimmy did the least (at practice),” Musselman said. “He’s actually the guy we’re most worried about. … He kind of has a semi-dead foot I guess is the best way (to put it). It hit a nerve.”

Joe is still working his way back to full health after missing Saturday’s win over TCU with a knee injury that had hobbled him for a couple of games. He managed to play 36 minutes off the bench against the Gamecocks and scored 16 points, but Musselman said he participated in only about 40 percent of Thursday’s practice.

Sills had to be helped off the court late in the first half against South Carolina after going down with with appeared to be a serious injury. However, he was able to return to the game and play more than 13 minutes in the second half. It was an ankle sprain, so Sills was still sore at practice.

With two days until the 5 p.m. tip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Musselman was hesitant to say whether the trio of guards was probable, questionable or doubtful.

“I don’t know because it’s early,” Musselman said. “Honestly, I don’t know. … I should say I’m hopeful. That’s the best way to put it.”