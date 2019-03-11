FAYETTEVILLE — With one scrimmage and six total practices in the book, Arkansas’ injuries are starting to add up.

The most notable of which to come out of head coach Chad Morris’ press conference Monday was redshirt sophomore Shane Clenin, who will miss the rest of spring practice with a foot injury.

Although he was spotted at Saturday’s scrimmage wearing a boot on his right foot, the injury doesn’t appear too serious because he was able to ride a stationary bike Monday afternoon. His absence moved redshirt freshman Ryan Winkel up to first-team right guard.

Running back took the most hits, as Devwah Whaley and Jordon Curtis both got dinged up and missed Monday’s practice. Morris didn’t specify what their injuries were, but said they should return Wednesday.

That made Chase Hayden the only scholarship running back available Monday, with fullback/tight end Hayden Johnson moving over and taking reps at the position, as well.

“If I am Chase Hayden, I’m seeing that as an opportunity to get as many reps as I can to get better,” Morris said. “I like that he’s in there getting as many reps as he can.”

Tight end Grayson Gunter, who was in a boot on his right foot Monday, should also be back Wednesday, while safety Myles Mason could return Wednesday but should definitely be back for the first practice after spring break. Neither of their injuries were specified, either.

When asked about linebacker Deon Edwards, who obviously got hurt in the Razorback Drill during the portion of practice open to the media, Morris said he did not miss a rep. However, he put on a green no-contact jersey, so he was likely limited.

On a positive note, offensive lineman Noah Gatlin and defensive end Dorian Gerald returned to practice after missing a few days with a sickness and infection, respectively. Offensive lineman Austin Capps was missing Monday, but Morris said it was due to a class conflict.