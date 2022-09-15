FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The secondary injuries continue to pile up for the Razorbacks, who are gearing up for a meeting with Missouri State and former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino this Saturday.

After last Saturday's win over South Carolina, Razorback head coach Sam Pittman revealed that safety Jalen Catalon will miss the remainder of the season due to reconstructive shoulder surgery. The loss of Catalon is a big blow to an Arkansas secondary that can't seem to stay healthy.

Georgia transfer safety Latavious Brini has filled in for Catalon since he left he Cincinnati game in Week 1, and Brini was dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the end of the South Carolina game.

"I think he’s okay," Pittman said Monday. "I think he could have played at the end. I just got tired of seeing him going in and out and I said put somebody else in there. By the way, that’s the truth."

Pittman followed up Wednesday by saying that he "feels strong" about Brini being able to play against the Bears on Saturday.

Nickel Myles Slusher left the Cincinnati game with an undisclosed injury and has yet to practice since then. Pittman said after last Saturday's win over South Carolina that Slusher would be back this week, but he followed up Wednesday by saying Slusher is day-to-day.

"Slush is still up in the air," Pittman said. "So we’ll see if he’ll be available. He hasn’t done any practicing, so there’s a chance he’ll be available, but we’ll have to see. It’s a day-by-day deal. We’d kind of have to see today how that works."

Pittman revealed on Monday that cornerback LaDarrius Bishop will miss the Missouri State game. A team representative confirmed that Bishop is dealing with a knee injury.

"(Bishop) is injured right now, so that's another one that we will not have on Saturday," Pittman said. "But I think where we're at right now, we've got to multitask with those guys. I'd like to see Keuan Parker get some action at corner."

On Wednesday, Pittman said that he feels confident in Parker, who will see more play time this weekend in Bishop's absence.

"He’s not the most physical looking guy, but I think he’s one of our best cover corners that we have," Pittman said. "I went up to him Monday I guess and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got your opportunity now.’ I really believe in him. He can stop and turn on a dime. He’s very competitive."

One key player that has also been dealing with an ankle injury is tight end Trey Knox. Pittman added Knox to the conversation about Brini's ankle and said he also feels strongly about Knox being able to play this weekend.

Another big question mark is running back Dominique Johnson, who has been recovering from an ACL injury. Pittman said Johnson has been cleared for two weeks now, but the decision to play is up to Johnson.

"He's looked good," Pittman said. "He's got the brace off. Again, in all honesty, I think it'll be up to him if he feels like he's ready to go. He's been cleared. He's been cleared actually for the last two weeks. If yesterday was any indication, I would say he would play Saturday, but it's still up to him how he feels. I think he's feeling pretty good."

The Hogs and Bears will get started at 6 p.m. CT Saturday inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.