FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The status of a pair of key starters Arkansas is up in the air for the game against South Carolina this Saturday.

Safety Jalen Catalon and nickel Myles Slusher both exited last week's game against Cincinnati with injuries and neither returned to the action. Both were not spotted in practice on Monday or Tuesday.

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said the team is not ready to give a time table on the return of both players.

"Well, we're not ready, really, to figure out exactly Catalon's situation," Pittman said Monday. "We haven't, let's say that, I guess. Slusher's in the same boat there."

The lack of confidence points to the thought that both have a chance to miss the game against South Carolina. If that is the case, Pittman said he feels good about the depth the team has in the secondary.

"We did move Khari (Johnson to safety) because we’re beat up there," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference Wednesday. "But we’ll see what happens. I really don’t know right now, but we recruited well. Regardless of what it might be or might not be, we’ll be fine back there."

On a positive note, running back Dominique Johnson was out of a green jersey at practice this week for the first time this season. Pittman said it's still up in the air if Johnson will play this weekend.

"We’ll just have to see how he feels," Pittman said Wednesday. "He looked to me like he’s ready to go, but we’ll have to kind of see how he feels about it before we decide. I think we still have two pretty good days that he can build some confidence and see if he’s ready to play or not. To be honest with you right now it’s kind of up to him."

Here is the full Razorback injury report going into Saturday's game, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium: