FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Injuries have been a cause for concern for the Hogs through three weeks of the season, but Arkansas looks good on the injury front going into Saturday's game with Texas A&M.

The big question mark entering this week was the status of nickel back Myles Slusher, who has not played since exiting the game in the second half against Cincinnati in Week 1.

Head coach Sam Pittman mentioned Wednesday that Slusher is ready to go against the Aggies.

"He's looked really good," Pittman said. "Practiced extremely well. Yes, I think he's ready to go. We're glad he's back."

Slusher practiced in a green jersey (no contact) on Monday and was a full-participant for Tuesday's practice.

Pittman said that having Slusher back will be huge for the Razorback secondary that is dead last among all FBS teams in pass yards allowed per game (353).

"He can play nickel, he can play field safety, like boundary safety," Pittman said. "And then with him, it allows us to have another opportunity to make sure we have our five best players on the field. So I think it's really big."

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had a hamstring issue during last Saturday's win over Missouri State. Pittman said McGlothern was able to lift on Sunday after the game and there was not much to the hamstring issue against the Bears.

Defensive end Jashaud Stewart did not dress out for the Missouri State game, but Pittman said Wednesday that he will be fine for Saturday.

Running back Dominique Johnson has yet to play in a game this season, and according to Pittman, the decision to play is up to Johnson. Pittman said Johnson has been cleared to play the past two weeks.

"His mind was kind of wishy-washy on if he was ready or not," Pittman said after the Missouri State game. "So I think he’ll be fine and ready to go next week. I do believe he’ll play next week, though."

Tight end Trey Knox and safety Latavious Brini were both nursing ankle injuries going into last week's game against Missouri State, but both seem to be full-go for Saturday against Texas A&M.

Cornerback LaDarrious Bishop will likely miss his second game in a row as he continues to deal with a knee injury. The time table for his return is unknown.

Freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna did not dress out for the Missouri State game after he rolled his ankle in practice last week. His status for Saturday is unknown, but it is unlikely he would see the field much even if he was healthy.

It's worth mentioning star safety Jalen Catalon remains out for the rest of the season after he was forced to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery for an injury he suffered in Week 1 against Cincinnati.

The Hogs and Aggies will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Saturday inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.