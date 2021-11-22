Injury Report: Updates on Burks, Clark

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is backing off the physicality of practice this week ahead of its regular-season finale.

That wasn’t necessarily the plan, but head coach Sam Pittman said the team’s performance in Sunday’s practice made him tweak things. The team will now wear “spiders” - light padding - instead of shoulder pads on Monday and Tuesday.

“We're electing this week to go in spiders the entire week,” Pittman said. “Because of the speed of practice last night, I felt like we could get our work done, heal up a little bit and make sure that we get our best players to Friday at 2:30.”

One of those players is wide receiver Treylon Burks. The projected first-round pick missed a series early in the Alabama game because of what CBS described as a chest or shoulder injury. He also took a big shot on the onside kick attempt in the game’s final minute.

Burks managed to still have a 179-yard, 2-touchdown performance, though, and Pittman said he expects him to be ready against Missouri.

“He practiced yesterday,” Pittman said. “He's sore, but I believe he'll be fine.”

The most notable player who missed Saturday’s game was cornerback Hudson Clark. The former walk-on didn’t make the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., because of a concussion. Instead, sophomore Khari Johnson was the third cornerback behind starters Montaric Brown and LaDarrius Bishop.

It sounds like Pittman also expects him to be available when the Tigers come to Fayetteville this week.

“Hudson practiced yesterday,” Pittman said. “He was in green, but I think we'll be able to have him back.”

Pittman declined to reveal any specifics, but a pair of running backs are also dealing with injuries. Dominique Johnson suffered one during the game, while Rocket Sanders suffered his a couple weeks ago.

No other players were mentioned, but Pittman said he wasn’t concerned about the team being beat up after the physical loss at Alabama.

“We're beat up, banged up a little bit which you are going to be when you make the run through Mississippi State, LSU and Alabama, but not to the point where I think it's really going to effect us,” Pittman said. “I don't think so.”

Kickoff against Missouri is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT Friday and the game will be televised on CBS.