College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Get an annual subscription for 25% off + receive a $75 gift code for NIKE gear. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be without one of its most explosive players the rest of the season.

Wide receiver De’Vion Warren went down with an injury on a kickoff return early in the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 56-21 loss at No. 6 Florida and head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday that it is a torn ACL.

“I hate it for him, but he’s got a good attitude about it,” Pittman said. “I feel terrible that it happened.”

After beginning the season as a backup, the senior earned a starting role after stepping up in Treylon Burks’ absence early in the year with back-to-back strong performances against Mississippi State and Auburn. He caught nine passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in those games.

His production has dipped since Burks returned to the field, but Warren is still third on the team with 278 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His 15 receptions are tied for fourth. The Razorbacks have also used him on sweeps, as he’s picked up 35 yards on four carries.

As Arkansas’ primary kick returner, Warren has averaged 20 yards on six returns this season. His career average of 24.8 yards ranks 10th in school history, while his 1,620 total kickoff return yards rank third.

Despite being a senior, there is a chance Warren could return in 2021. He and Pittman have both said they’d like for him to take advantage of the free year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to all players this season.

As for the rest of this year, Pittman indicated that Trey Knox and Tyson Morris will fill Warren’s role on offense. True freshman Darin Turner - who has “been in and out of some quarantines…that probably have hurt his development” - will replace him on the travel roster.

Although that was the only major injury Saturday, a few other players are also dinged up.

The Razorbacks were without a pair of key offensive linemen at Florida, as neither right guard Beaux Limmer nor right tackle Noah Gatlin made the trip.

Limmer, who has recently rotated with Ty Clary, had started four of the first six games of the season before missing Saturday’s game, while Gatlin missed his second straight game with a presumed concussion.

“We’re going to have to wait and see on both of those guys,” Pittman said. “I’ll know a little bit more about it possibly on Wednesday, but we’re hoping to get at least one of them - hopefully both, but at least one of them back.”

Both of the Henry brothers are also dealing with injury.

Hudson Henry, the tight end, got hurt in the Tennessee game and traveled to Florida, but did not play. Pittman said he was going to practice Monday and they’d “see how he’s going to react.” They hope to have him back for the LSU game.

After being limited to just one defensive snap at Florida, Hayden Henry - the linebacker - should be fine this week. Pittman gave the same diagnoses - “will be fine” - to tight end Blake Kern and safety Joe Foucha, who appeared to get banged up late in Saturday’s loss.

Redshirt freshman Devin Bush traveled to Gainesville, Fla., but was not among the young players who were substituted in late in the blowout. Pittman revealed Monday that he has been battling a shoulder injury that has kept him off the field.