The Razorbacks have taken hit after hit on the defensive line since fall camp and the bad news got worse, then a little better, on Monday.

True freshman second-string defensive end Zach Williams is out for three or more weeks with "a knee," as head coach Chad Morris put it, but the Hogs will return senior Jamario Bell for game four against San Jose State.

"You just never know what position you get a few injuries in...it just kind of comes and goes," Morris said. "It’s allowing us to create some depth for a lot of ball left this season that we’re going to need these guys."

Some may have had raised eyebrows when Arkansas took the heaviest load of defensive line signees since the 2012 signing class (seven) but Williams is now Arkansas's fifth significant injury at defensive end, so the over-signing has paid off early.

One of two seniors at end, Dorian Gerald was pronounced out for the season after straining an artery in his neck against Portland State, which forced him to go on blood thinners.

True freshman Eric Gregory was one of the quickest new additions to see action in the spring, but a high-ankle sprain in fall camp set him back weeks and he's still yet to see the field. Gregory was ready to play last week and never got in, but he'll definitely see some playing time this week now that it's Williams' turn on the injured reserve.

Mataio Soli is going on week three with a cast on his right hand after suffering a fracture in week one and Bell, now returning, was only able to play 30 snaps against Portland State before a knee injury sidelined him for weeks two and three.

The fourth true freshman defensive end, Collin Clay, is the only one that hasn't gotten hurt since getting to Fayetteville and he got 16 snaps as Soli's relief last week with one assisted tackle.

Luckily for Arkansas, the defensive ends are flexible and have played on both sides of the line. If one gets hurt, they just slide the healthy players in or over, wherever they're needed.

"I've been in situations many years ago where when we had injuries at positions that forced us to change a little bit of the scheme," Defensive coordinator John Chavis said Monday. "If we ever have to do that, we will, but we're not there. We're going to play with what we've got and play the next man up. We'll be ready to play."