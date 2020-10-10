HawgBeat - Internet agrees, Arkansas got screwed

Internet agrees, Arkansas got screwed
The Razorbacks gave Auburn the ball back with a one point lead with 2:09 to play. All the Tigers had to do was go 25 yards, spike the ball and kick a game-winning field goal. Well on Saturday, they needed a little more help–from the refs.
This was the controversial call that led to Auburn kicking a field goal and winning 30-28 at home over the Hogs:
This is a backwards pass and a fumble. If you want to have a discussion about who recovered it (it was Arkansas) because the play was blown dead, then sure. But to rule this anything but a fumble is bull pic.twitter.com/N15xWCAt3E— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 10, 2020
Instead of a fumble and recovery by Arkansas, the refs ruled it as intentional grounding and gave the ball back to the Tigers. The internet promptly came to the conclusion: Arkansas got screwed.
Sam Pittman said after the game: "I was told it wasn't a backwards pass."
The refs just robbed Arkansas of a win at Auburn...— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 10, 2020
You know the SEC refs rigged the fumble/spike ruling in Auburn because an Arkansas team with a winning conference record would open the seventh seal of the apocalypse— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 10, 2020
THIS IS A CRIME...— 3️⃣ (@Koilann) October 10, 2020
. @SEC at least tell your blind zebras who don’t know the rules to call in to someone who does— Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) October 10, 2020
Cheated👎🏾— Terry Wells (@terrywells63) October 10, 2020
Arkansas just got screwed.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 10, 2020
How is this not a fumble???— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 10, 2020
Arkansas just got HOOOOOOOOOOSED... pic.twitter.com/gY8aVFmcQJ
I don't claim to be any type of rules expert. But... Arkansas got SCREWED by the refs on that one— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 10, 2020
That’s a fumble, a lateral and a recovery by Arkansas!!! Unbelievable @SEC . The worst officiating I’ve seen since Arkansas vs Florida in 2009— Austin Allen (@austinallen8) October 10, 2020
If it was Arkansas on offense Auburn gets that call...— La'Michael Pettway (@LaMicha_Pettway) October 10, 2020
Welp . That was obviously not the correct call. The refs protecting the higher ranked team. Unfortunate. Arkansas is better than Auburn.— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 10, 2020
Arkansas got screwed on this one. https://t.co/J8QfFKyuRK— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 10, 2020
Arkansas just got robbed.— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 10, 2020
Arkansas didn't get their back-to-back SEC win that they were chasing but they showed the entire nation that this is just the beginning.
Not gonna like … Sam Pittman got Arkansas back to respectability WAY faster than I thought that he would.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 10, 2020