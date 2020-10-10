 HawgBeat - Internet agrees, Arkansas got screwed
Internet agrees, Arkansas got screwed

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

The Razorbacks gave Auburn the ball back with a one point lead with 2:09 to play. All the Tigers had to do was go 25 yards, spike the ball and kick a game-winning field goal. Well on Saturday, they needed a little more help–from the refs.

This was the controversial call that led to Auburn kicking a field goal and winning 30-28 at home over the Hogs:

Instead of a fumble and recovery by Arkansas, the refs ruled it as intentional grounding and gave the ball back to the Tigers. The internet promptly came to the conclusion: Arkansas got screwed.

Sam Pittman said after the game: "I was told it wasn't a backwards pass."

Arkansas didn't get their back-to-back SEC win that they were chasing but they showed the entire nation that this is just the beginning.

