Introducing Arkansas' 2022 Hoops Recruiting Class

With the latest addition, Arkansas is up to six players in its 2022 recruiting class. The group is arguably the best in school history, but it is definitely the top class during the modern recruiting rankings era. Rivals currently has it at No. 2 nationally, trailing only a historic Duke group that features the top three players in the class. Here’s a closer look at the Razorbacks’ 2022 class…

Nick Smith

School: North Little Rock (Ark.) Position: Point guard Height: 6-5 | Weight: 185 Committed: Sept. 29, 2021 Ranking: 5-star, No. 4 in Rivals150, No. 1 PG 2021-22 stats (senior): 26.5 points, 8 rebounds, 7.3 assists (prior to state title game) 2020-21 stats (junior): 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists 2019-20 stats (sophomore): 21.3 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals Notable: McDonald’s All-American… Selected to play in Jordan Brand Classic… Selected to play in Iverson Classic… 1 of 5 finalists for Naismith HS Boys Player of the Year… Naismith HS first-team All-American… Helped North Little Rock win Class 6A state championship with 26-3 record as a senior… Named MVP of the state championship game, in which he scored 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting and had 6 rebounds and 5 assists… North Little Rock finished No. 10 in USA TODAY Sports Super 25… Led Brad Beal Elite AAU team to runner-up finish at 2021 Peach Jam while averaging 18.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists… Scored 31 points in Peach Jam finals… 2021 Player of the Year in Arkansas by MaxPreps and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette… 2020 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassman of the Year… Began high school career at Sylvan Hills

Jordan Walsh

School: Link Year Academy (Branson, Mo.) Position: Small forward Height: 6-7 | Weight: 200 Committed: Oct. 14, 2021 Ranking: 5-star, No. 19 in Rivals150, No. 7 SF 2020-21 stats (junior): 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2.4 steals, 2.3 blocks Ranking: McDonald’s All-American… Selected to play in Jordan Brand Classic… Naismith HS honorable mention All-American… Helped Link Academy earn the No. 4 seed in the GEICO High School Nationals, a national tournament for prep schools in Fort Myers, Fla. … Link Year ended the regular season with a 31-1 record and No. 1 ranking in USA TODAY Sports Super 25 … Previously spent time at Southern California Academy in Castaic, Calif. and Faith and Family Academy in Oak Cliff, Calif. … 2021 Class 4A All-State selection by Texas Association of Basketball Coaches… Helped Faith and Family win Class 4A state title with a dunk at the buzzer as a freshman… Listed hometown is Desoto, Texas

Anthony Black

School: Duncanville (Texas) Position: Shooting guard Height: 6-6 | Weight: 185 Committed: March 28, 2022 Ranking: 4-star, No. 27 in Rivals150, No. 5 SG 2021-22 stats (senior): 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals 2019-20 stats (sophomore): 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals Notable: McDonald’s All-American… Selected to play in Iverson Classic… Helped Duncanville win Class 6A state championship with a 35-1 record… Named MVP of the state championship game, in which he scored 17 points and was 9 of 11 from the free throw line… Duncanville finished No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports Super 25… Earned TABC All-State honors in 2022… Began high school career at Coppell (Texas)

Derrian Ford

School: Magnolia (Ark.) Position: Shooting guard Height: 6-4 | Weight: 210 Committed: July 14, 2021 Ranking: 4-star, No. 76 in Rivals150, No. 16 SG 2021-22 stats (senior): 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals (prior to state title game) 2020-21 stats (junior): 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists Notable: Two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas (2021, 2022)… Helped Magnolia win Class 4A state championship with perfect 30-0 record as a senior… Named MVP of the state championship game, in which he scored 29 points on 11 of 22 shooting and had 5 rebounds and 2 steals… Won three state titles at Magnolia (2020 title was shared because of COVID)… Helped Magnolia compile 103-6 record during his four seasons, losing just once (to Morrilton and fellow signee Joseph Pinion in 2021 semifinals) over his final three seasons… Also named Class 4A State Tournament MVP as a freshman and sophomore… First-team All-State selection by Max Preps as a sophomore

Joseph Pinion

School: Morrilton (Ark.) Position: Small forward Height: 6-6 | Weight: 185 Committed: Oct. 23, 2020 Ranking: 4-star, No. 128 in Rivals150, No. 33 SF 2020-21 stats (junior): 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 40% 3PT 2019-20 stats (sophomore): 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.4 blocks 2018-19 stats (freshman): 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block Notable: 2021 first-team All-Arkansas Preps by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette… Led Morrilton to Class 4A state championship game as a junior… Named first-team All-Arkansas Preps by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as a junior

Barry Dunning Jr.