In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Will Tschetter.

WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-8 forward that could play either forward position in the half-court, Will Tschetter is a member of the 2021 class that has begun to gain greater buzz. Attending Stewartville High School which is located about a two-hour drive south of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tschetter is a two-sport athlete that also plays quarterback for his local high school. Production has not been in short supply from Tschetter. During his junior season, he averaged 34.5 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game. Slated to run with the Minnesota Heat travel program, this spring and summer, his travel coach, Willie Vang, had only great reviews of his star forward. “Will is the definition of a stretch forward. He shot 45-percent from 3 this year but can also put it on the floor,” Vang said about Tschetter. “He has really improved his athleticism in the past year. Will has a 3.99 GPA and will be a great asset in the right college system for him.”

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

The recruitment of Tschetter remains a rather fluid situation as a number of quality mid-major suitors have already appeared. His offer list is an expansive one which includes Appalachian State, Colorado State, James Madison, Loyola Chicago, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Toledo, William & Mary and Wyoming. He has already taken unofficial visits to Minnesota and Northern Iowa, and has spent a junior year official visit to North Dakota State. Prior to the pandemic, Tschetter had plans on taking official visits to Colorado State and Northern Iowa. A commitment is expected prior to his senior high school season. In the meantime, the high-major realm has begun to take notice in which Arkansas, Creighton, Minnesota, Oregon State and Wisconsin have reached out to him.

WHY I LIKE HIM