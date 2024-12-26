Iredale brings plenty of offensive potential to Arkansas

Arkansas baseball fans should probably start getting familiar with the name Brent Iredale ahead of the 2025 season. The Sydney, Australia, native made a loud debut in the fall and he's looking to turn that into a successful spring with the Diamond Hogs. A 6-foot-1, 190-pound transfer from New Mexico Junior College, Iredale projects as the likely starting third baseman for the Razorbacks. He was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference MVP in each of the last two seasons. Iredale hit for a .441 average with 83 hits, 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 78 RBI as a sophomore last season. Rated as the No. 1 impact JUCO transfer by Perfect Game, Iredale slashed .411/.508/.807 with 64 runs scored, 19 doubles, four triples, 17 homers, 67 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 55 games as a freshman.

"You know, Brent was a guy that turned down money to come to school here, obviously," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Sept. 3. "He’s put up huge numbers at the junior college level. You can say, ‘well, it’s junior college’, but he still put up the numbers. He hit, he’s a good defender, he’s a big, strong kid. He’s got a lot of power. He can actually really run, as well. He’s actually, his tools are a little better than we thought they would be. "I thought we were looking more at a hitting guy, pretty good fielder. I didn’t know he could run like he can. He throws accurate. He’s one of about five guys that we got through that we didn’t think we were going to get him, to be honest with you. Justin Thomas is one. There’s a couple more in there. A couple high school guys, and then getting Kendall Diggs back. All of a sudden, it might have gotten a little crowded, but we got a little better, too. We’ll just let them battle it out." Right from the start in fall intrasquad scrimmages, Iredale stood out as someone with elite offensive potential. Of the players with at least 30 at bats recorded by local media, Iredale had a team-best 1.412 OPS across 34 at bats. He recorded 15 hits, one double, a team-high five homers and 16 RBI. Iredale also ranked third on the team with six successful stolen bases on six attempts. During the Oct. 11 exhibition against Oklahoma State at Baum-Walker Stadium, Iredale went 4-4 at the plate with a double and a triple. Iredale also went 3-4 at the plate with two RBI and two stolen bases in the team's Fall Classic on Oct. 4.