On the heels of a five-reception, 120-yard outing that included a 75-yard touchdown in the 21-17 loss to Texas A&M, Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa could see his role in the Arkansas offense increase.

The former Division II Hillsdale College transfer was a key part of an otherwise sluggish Arkansas offense on Saturday, and head coach Sam Pittman said they need to find a way to utilize TeSlaa more.

"I think the whole thing about that would be, we've got to use him more," Pittman told reporters Monday. "And so whether he runs out there as a starter or not, I think he's earned the right to get out on the field and throw the ball to him. So whether he starts or not, I think we'll have to wait and see at the end of the week. But he certainly has earned that right if he has a good week of practice."