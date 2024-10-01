PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Isaac TeSlaa pushing for starting role in Arkansas offense

Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88
On the heels of a five-reception, 120-yard outing that included a 75-yard touchdown in the 21-17 loss to Texas A&M, Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa could see his role in the Arkansas offense increase.

The former Division II Hillsdale College transfer was a key part of an otherwise sluggish Arkansas offense on Saturday, and head coach Sam Pittman said they need to find a way to utilize TeSlaa more.

"I think the whole thing about that would be, we've got to use him more," Pittman told reporters Monday. "And so whether he runs out there as a starter or not, I think he's earned the right to get out on the field and throw the ball to him. So whether he starts or not, I think we'll have to wait and see at the end of the week. But he certainly has earned that right if he has a good week of practice."

