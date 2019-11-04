Isaiah Joe makes coaches preseason All-SEC team

Eric Musselman's players aren't getting too much credit heading into the season with just one coaches' preseason all-SEC selection in sophomore Isaiah Joe.

Joe led the SEC in three-point percentage at 41.4% and tied the SEC record for three-pointers made by a freshman at 113. He finished 13th in the SEC in points per game (13.8) but was the second-highest scoring freshman behind only Kentucky's Tyler Herro who was drafted in the first round by the Miami Heat.

Joe is projected to be a second round pick in the 2020 NBA draft and his stock could rise even higher as he takes advantage of the extended three-point line and Musselman's pace-and-space offense.

All 14 SEC schools are represented on the two teams with Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee each having multiple selections. In all, 40 different players received votes for the coaches' teams.