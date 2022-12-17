For the second time in as many days, the Razorbacks have lost a defensive starter to the transfer portal.

Lineman Isaiah Nichols is the latest Arkansas player to hit the portal. The redshirt senior has appeared in all but one game over the past four seasons, and he started all 12 regular season games this year.

A native of Springdale, Nichols recorded 16 tackles in 2022, including eight solo. His five-year Arkansas career includes 80 and 27, respectively, with six tackles for losses, 2 ½ sacks and a forced fumble.

Here is more on Nichols from Arkansasrazorbacks.com:

2021 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Appeared in 13 games with three starts … Finished with 21 tackles (five solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble … Started in season opener against Rice (Sept. 4), recording a forced fumble for a sack and loss of seven yards … Finished with three assisted stops and 0.5 tackles for loss in win over Texas (Sept. 11) … Made one tackle in Georgia Southern win (Sept. 18) … Recorded three tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss versus Auburn (Oct. 16) … Notched a tackle for loss as part of his three tackles in win over UAPB (Oct. 23) … Made three tackles for the third straight game adding in a half sack in win over Mississippi State (Nov. 6) … Made one stop in overtime win at LSU (Nov. 13) … Recorded three tackles in victory over Missouri (Nov. 27) … Filed a season-best four stops in Outback Bowl win over Penn State (Jan. 1).





2020 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played in nine games, making seven starts … Totaled 24 tackles (six solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry … Made first career start and recorded three tackles and a quarterback hurry in the season opener against Georgia (Oct. 26) … Had one tackle at Mississippi State (Oct. 3) … Logged three tackles, including 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss at Auburn (Oct. 10) … Did not record any statistics at Ole Miss (Oct. 17) … Made at least two stops in every game played for the remainder of the year … Collected two tackles at Texas A&M (Oct. 31) and three against Tennessee (Nov. 7) and at Florida (Nov. 14) … Did not play against LSU (Nov. 21) … Recorded three tackles at Missouri (Dec. 5) … Tallied a career-high six tackles in the season finale against Alabama (Dec. 12) … According to Pro Football Focus, played 457 defensive and 105 special teams snaps … Posted five games with a tackle grade over 70, with a season-high 75.0 at Florida.





2019 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2019, appearing in 437 plays, including 296 on the defensive line, according to Pro Football Focus … Recorded 17 total tackles, seven solo, with one tackle for loss, including half-a-sack in the season finale against Missouri (Nov. 29) … His other half-TFL came against Colorado State on Sept. 14 in Fayetteville … Posted a tackle in nine of 12 games, with three multi-tackle performances – three at Ole Miss (Sept. 7), four vs. Colorado State (Sept. 14) and three vs. Mississippi State (Nov. 2) … Earned a rush defense grade of 81.9 against CSU, his top mark of the year from PFF … Part of a defensive unit that tallied 845 total stops in 2019.





2018 (FRESHMAN): Played in three games for the Razorbacks in 2018 … Totaled 45 snaps during his first season of collegiate football, according to Pro Football Focus, with 42 coming on the defensive line … Recorded one tackle in the season opener against Eastern Illinois, a solo stop.





HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports as both a strong-side defensive end and defensive tackle …Rated the No. 6 player in the state of Arkansas by ESPN and the No. 59 defensive tackle in the class … 247Sports Composite ranking tabbed him the No. 37 ranked strong-side defensive end and No. 8 player in the state … Coached by Zak Clark at Springdale High School … Produced a staggering 43 tackles for loss his final two seasons … Finalist for the Hooten’s Arkansas Football Class 7A/6A Defensive Player of the Year … Despite being double and triple-teamed as a senior, he finished with 73 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 49 quarterback hurries … As a junior, he totaled 54 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks … Chose Arkansas over Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, Tulsa and others.





PERSONAL: Born Jan. 14, 2000.