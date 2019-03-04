Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 09:24:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Ja'Lynn Polk continues to weigh options ahead of Arkansas visit

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

CYPRESS, Texas -- Ja’Lynn Polk is about to dive head first into the biggest decision he’ll ever need to make.The three-star wide receiver from Lufkin (Texas) High School will make a visit to Arkans...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}