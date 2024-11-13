Ja’Quinden Jackson good to go for Texas game

"He's healthy," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference. "He's ready to go. He's looked really good in practice and I expect him to go out there and play at full strength and full speed. It's good to have him back."

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday he expects starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson to be at full speed and strength for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Jackson missed each of the last two games against Mississippi State and Ole Miss with an ankle injury that flared up Oct. 19 against LSU, which was a game that Jackson had just five carries in.

Through the first seven games of the season, Jackson ran 104 times for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 125 receiving yards.

A transfer from Utah, Jackson was one of the Southeastern Conference’s best running backs to start the season. He was pacing the league in carries for a bit, and it seems the workload might've caught up to him with the injury. His return should benefit the offense greatly.

Jackson began his career as a quarterback at Texas as a product of Duncanville High School in Dallas and he switched positions to running back at Utah.

“Well, I know it's a big game for (Jackson), he's from the Dallas area," Pittman said Monday. "If he's going to be motived, which he will be, this is the one to get up for. He talked about it when we were recruiting him as well, so we're hoping that he's healthy and he'll be able to show his talents."

Arkansas and Texas will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Razorback Stadium on Saturday in Fayetteville. ABC will broadcast the game.