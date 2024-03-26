From taking snaps as a quarterback to receiving handoffs as a running back, Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson's journey to Fayetteville hasn't been the most straightforward.

Once a highly-rated four-star quarterback prospect out of Duncanville, Texas, Jackson enrolled at Texas in 2020 but didn't see any playing time with the Longhorns.

That all changed when he transferred to Utah the following season, as the Dallas native transitioned to running back and racked up 1,358 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2021-23.

"Like my mama told me, everybody’s journey is different," Jackson said on Tuesday. "Like, some people will be three and done, some people will be five, six. So I’m just taking the journey and staying on the path that God wanted me to be on. I’m just taking it day by day and step by step.

"The journey has been fun. I’ve met plenty of great guys and we’ve built friendships, brotherhood. It’s been a long journey, but hopefully this year will be my last year in college football. I pray to God it is (smiles). Can’t do another fall camp (laughter). It’s been great. I’ve loved the journey. The progress has been great."

During his 2023 campaign, Jackson totaled 797 yards, four touchdowns and three games of 100+ yards on the ground despite playing with a foot injury that he sustained in fall camp.

"We had a lot of people go down last season, so I tried to stick it out and play through it, but it took a toll on me throughout the season. It was a low ankle sprain, then it went. To my tendon in my foot. And my tendon in my foot kind of came off the bone.

"So it was something that I really couldn’t do. Like, I had to let it heal. That’s why last year I didn’t play the Oregon State game because it got too bad. I couldn’t walk. So, like I said everybody had their opinion about me but they don’t really know what goes on."