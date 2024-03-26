Jackson details journey to Arkansas, running back competition
From taking snaps as a quarterback to receiving handoffs as a running back, Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson's journey to Fayetteville hasn't been the most straightforward.
Once a highly-rated four-star quarterback prospect out of Duncanville, Texas, Jackson enrolled at Texas in 2020 but didn't see any playing time with the Longhorns.
That all changed when he transferred to Utah the following season, as the Dallas native transitioned to running back and racked up 1,358 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2021-23.
"Like my mama told me, everybody’s journey is different," Jackson said on Tuesday. "Like, some people will be three and done, some people will be five, six. So I’m just taking the journey and staying on the path that God wanted me to be on. I’m just taking it day by day and step by step.
"The journey has been fun. I’ve met plenty of great guys and we’ve built friendships, brotherhood. It’s been a long journey, but hopefully this year will be my last year in college football. I pray to God it is (smiles). Can’t do another fall camp (laughter). It’s been great. I’ve loved the journey. The progress has been great."
During his 2023 campaign, Jackson totaled 797 yards, four touchdowns and three games of 100+ yards on the ground despite playing with a foot injury that he sustained in fall camp.
"We had a lot of people go down last season, so I tried to stick it out and play through it, but it took a toll on me throughout the season. It was a low ankle sprain, then it went. To my tendon in my foot. And my tendon in my foot kind of came off the bone.
"So it was something that I really couldn’t do. Like, I had to let it heal. That’s why last year I didn’t play the Oregon State game because it got too bad. I couldn’t walk. So, like I said everybody had their opinion about me but they don’t really know what goes on."
Now the new face in a running back room that lost starter Raheim Sanders to the transfer portal during the offseason, Jackson's transition from the Pac-12 to the SEC has been made easier thanks to head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
"It’s definitely been fun," Jackson said. "Just meeting new guys, a new program, new coaches. Coach Petrino, Coach (Jimmy) Smith, Coach Pittman, they’ve brought me in with open arms and let me know, basically telling me I’m going to be one of the guys to help win. We’ve got some amazing guys on this team, that I feel like we can pull it off this year."
Not everything has been as expected, though, as Arkansas had to replace former running backs coach Jimmy Smith following his departure to TCU on March 8. With new running backs coach Kolby Smith in the fold, everyone has had to adjust — including Jackson.
"Cool guy, cool guy," Jackson said. "He definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to football. He’s kind of like taking little steps, just trying to get to know everybody. Like today we’re going to have dinner with each other just talking. He’s definitely one of those guys that I could definitely see myself trusting and playing (under)."
Along with Jackson, the Razorbacks return Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave to pair with four-star freshman Braylen Russell in what is a talented Arkansas running back room loaded with depth.
"It’s been great," Jackson said. "Like you say, it’s a lot of talent in that room. Each and every one of those guys can run the ball, catch the ball. It helps me put my best foot forward every day."
"It's been great," Jackson said. "Like you say, it's a lot of talent in that room. Each and every one of those guys can run the ball, catch the ball. It helps me put my best foot forward every day."

Jackson and the Razorbacks will practice again on Thursday in Fayetteville