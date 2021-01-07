HawgBeat - Jackson just shy of double-double in extended minutes versus Vols

Playing 33 minutes on Wednesday night against the Vols, Vance Jackson showed what he's capable of doing when he's hot, getting good shots and doing what his coaches need him to do.

Averaging 13.9 minutes per game coming into the matchup, Jackson helped fill the minutes vacated by injured Justin Smith while vet Desi Sills played 18 minutes on yet another off night and, making his first start, Jaylin Williams was limited to 14 minutes after six points and four turnovers.

As a senior transfer who'd started 28 of 28 games last season at New Mexico, expectations for Jackson were high coming into 2020-21 but he slumped to a team-low 34.9% shooting from the field before the Tennessee game.

Musselman didn't lose confidence in Jackson's stroke and his faith was rewarded with a 5-10 performance from Jackson with a team-high nine boards and zero turnovers.

"If he misses one or if he misses eight, I still feel like he's a great, great shooter," Musselman said earlier in the week. "His shot hasn't been falling and a lot of that can be not getting enough reps, meaning in game."

Jackson certainly got his reps against Tennessee and posted 14 points, his second highest total this season.

"I think he needed a confidence boost," the Head Hog said Wednesday night. "He did exactly what we wanted. His struggles at times have been on the defensive side, and he’s really worked hard to do what we want from a technique standpoint. He was hungry for his minutes. He’s earned the trust of our staff and earned to move himself up in our rotation without a doubt."

Jackson felt vindicated after the game despite the five-point loss.

"I feel like I'm a player, you know what I'm saying? I've just got to be consistent in their eyes, have a positive mindset," Jackson said.

His nine boards helped Arkansas create a 37-28 advantage for the Hogs and he did have a chance to sink a three to give the Hogs the lead with 50 seconds remaining, but it didn't find it's target.

"I kind of leaned back because I thought it was good,' Jackson said. "It just rolled out on me. But it's not going to stop me from shooting. I'm going to keep shooting. We play Georgia on Saturday, so it's a revenge game."

The Razorbacks host 7-2 Georgia on Saturday in Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. It'll be broadcast on SEC Network. The Hogs lost at Georgia by 10 in the final games of last season.