Landon Jackson named preseason All-SEC, Arkansas picked to finish 14th
Arkansas football was picked to finish 14th in the SEC and the Razorbacks had one player selected to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media, the conference announced Friday morning.
In 2023, the Razorbacks were tabbed to finish fifth in the SEC West, even earning three first-place votes. Divisions are no more, however, following the introduction of Texas and Oklahoma to the league.
The Razorbacks earned 749 points in the poll, just above Mississippi State at 15th (623) and Vanderbilt at 16th (293).
Georgia is the favorite to win the SEC, receiving 165-of-213 first-place votes. The other 48 went to Texas (27), Alabama (12), Ole Miss (4), Vanderbilt (2) LSU (2) and South Carolina (1).
Arkansas' group of All-SEC selections is led only by defensive end Landon Jackson, who landed on the second team.
Predicted Order of Finish
1. Georgia - 3,330
2. Texas - 3,041
3. Alabama - 2,891
4. Ole Miss - 2,783
5. LSU - 2,322
6. Missouri - 2,240
7. Tennessee - 2,168
8. Oklahoma - 2,022
9. Texas A&M - 1,684
10. Auburn - 1,382
11. Kentucky - 1,371
12. Florida - 1,146
13. South Carolina - 923
14. Arkansas - 749
15. Mississippi State - 623
16. Vanderbilt - 293
SEC CHAMPION
1. Georgia - 165
2. Texas - 27
3. Alabama - 12
4. Ole Miss - 4
5. Vanderbilt - 2
6. LSU - 2
7. South Carolina - 1
2024 Preseason Media All-SEC Teams
OFFENSE:
First Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR - Tre Harris, UM
TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL - Tyler Booker, UA
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA
C - Cooper Mays, UT
Second Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB - Raheim Sanders, SC
*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX
*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL - Xavier Truss, UGA
OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C - Parker Brailsford, UA
Third Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB - Justice Haynes, UA
RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM
WR - Deion Burks, OU
WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE - Oscar Delp, UGA
OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL - Marques Cox, UK
OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA
C - Jake Majors, TEX
DEFENSE:
First Team
DL - James Pearce Jr., UT
DL - Walter Nolen, UM
DL - Deone Walker, UK
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Danny Stutsman, OU
*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA
*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA
DB - Malaki Starks, UGA
DB - Malachi Moore, UA
DB - Billy Bowman, OU
DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK
Second Team
DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU
DL - Landon Jackson, ARK
DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU
*DL - Tim Smith, UA
*DL - Jared Ivey, UM
LB - Debo Williams, SC
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX
LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA
DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX
DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX
Third Team
DL - Tim Keenan III, UA
DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM
DL - Trey Moore, TEX
DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC
LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK
LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA
LB - Eugene Asante, AU
DB - Domani Jackson, UA
DB - Daylen Everette, UGA
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF
*DB - Keon Sabb, UA
*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC
Specialists
First Team
P - James Burnip, UA
PK - Bert Auburn, TEX
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA
KS – Alex McPherson, AU
RS - Barion Brown, UK
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second Team
P - Brett Thorson, UGA
PK - Graham Nicholson, UA
LS – Hunter Rogers, SC
KS - Will Stone, TEX
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, UGA
Third Team
P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF
PK - Alex McPherson, AU
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, UF
RS - Keionte Scott, AU
*AP - Barion Brown, UK
*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX
* - Indicates a tie