Arkansas football was picked to finish 14th in the SEC and the Razorbacks had one player selected to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media, the conference announced Friday morning.

In 2023, the Razorbacks were tabbed to finish fifth in the SEC West, even earning three first-place votes. Divisions are no more, however, following the introduction of Texas and Oklahoma to the league.

The Razorbacks earned 749 points in the poll, just above Mississippi State at 15th (623) and Vanderbilt at 16th (293).

Georgia is the favorite to win the SEC, receiving 165-of-213 first-place votes. The other 48 went to Texas (27), Alabama (12), Ole Miss (4), Vanderbilt (2) LSU (2) and South Carolina (1).

Arkansas' group of All-SEC selections is led only by defensive end Landon Jackson, who landed on the second team.