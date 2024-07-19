Advertisement
Landon Jackson named preseason All-SEC, Arkansas picked to finish 14th

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas football was picked to finish 14th in the SEC and the Razorbacks had one player selected to the preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the media, the conference announced Friday morning.

In 2023, the Razorbacks were tabbed to finish fifth in the SEC West, even earning three first-place votes. Divisions are no more, however, following the introduction of Texas and Oklahoma to the league.

The Razorbacks earned 749 points in the poll, just above Mississippi State at 15th (623) and Vanderbilt at 16th (293).

Georgia is the favorite to win the SEC, receiving 165-of-213 first-place votes. The other 48 went to Texas (27), Alabama (12), Ole Miss (4), Vanderbilt (2) LSU (2) and South Carolina (1).

Arkansas' group of All-SEC selections is led only by defensive end Landon Jackson, who landed on the second team.

Predicted Order of Finish  

1. Georgia - 3,330

2. Texas - 3,041

3. Alabama - 2,891

4. Ole Miss - 2,783

5. LSU - 2,322

6. Missouri - 2,240

7. Tennessee - 2,168

8. Oklahoma - 2,022

9. Texas A&M - 1,684

10. Auburn - 1,382

11. Kentucky - 1,371

12. Florida - 1,146

13. South Carolina - 923

14. Arkansas - 749

15. Mississippi State - 623

16. Vanderbilt - 293

SEC CHAMPION

1. Georgia - 165

2. Texas - 27

3. Alabama - 12

4. Ole Miss - 4

5. Vanderbilt - 2

6. LSU - 2

7. South Carolina - 1

2024 Preseason Media All-SEC Teams

OFFENSE:

First Team

QB – Carson Beck, UGA

RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA

RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU

WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ

WR - Tre Harris, UM

TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM

OL - Tyler Booker, UA

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX

OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA

C - Cooper Mays, UT

Second Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX

RB - Raheim Sanders, SC

*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX

*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF

WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX

WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA

OL - Xavier Truss, UGA

OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA

C - Parker Brailsford, UA

Third Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, UA

RB - Justice Haynes, UA

RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM

WR - Deion Burks, OU

WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA

TE - Oscar Delp, UGA

OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA

OL - Marques Cox, UK

OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU

OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA

C - Jake Majors, TEX

DEFENSE:

First Team

DL - James Pearce Jr., UT

DL - Walter Nolen, UM

DL - Deone Walker, UK

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Danny Stutsman, OU

*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA

*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA

DB - Malaki Starks, UGA

DB - Malachi Moore, UA

DB - Billy Bowman, OU

DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK

Second Team

DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU

DL - Landon Jackson, ARK

DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU

*DL - Tim Smith, UA

*DL - Jared Ivey, UM

LB - Debo Williams, SC

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX

LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA

DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX

DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX

Third Team

DL - Tim Keenan III, UA

DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM

DL - Trey Moore, TEX

DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC

LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK

LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA

LB - Eugene Asante, AU

DB - Domani Jackson, UA

DB - Daylen Everette, UGA

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF

*DB - Keon Sabb, UA

*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC

Specialists

First Team

P - James Burnip, UA

PK - Bert Auburn, TEX

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA

KS – Alex McPherson, AU

RS - Barion Brown, UK

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Second Team

P - Brett Thorson, UGA

PK - Graham Nicholson, UA

LS – Hunter Rogers, SC

KS - Will Stone, TEX

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, UGA

Third Team

P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF

PK - Alex McPherson, AU

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, UF

RS - Keionte Scott, AU

*AP - Barion Brown, UK

*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX

* - Indicates a tie

