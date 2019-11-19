Davis cracked the Rivals150 as a junior and is now the No.129-ranked player in the nation with 10+ Division-I offers including Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Florida and more.

It's official–Jacksonville, Arkansas native Davonte Davis has signed his NLI with the Razorbacks and called the Hogs. The 4-star guard committed to Arkansas on October 12, shortly after decommitting from Oklahoma State and picking up his Hog offer.

"He is an elite floor general and natural leader. A truly versatile guard that can play both guard positions. Devo’s tremendous toughness and versatility will be an awesome addition to our already talented Arkansas Razorbacks squad. We love Devo’s ability to be both a playmaker and a scorer at all three levels. He is an outstanding free throw attempt player and does a great job finishing through contact. From a defensive perspective, Devo will add plenty of length and athleticism that will lead to being able to guard multiple positions."

In AAU ball this summer, "Devo" scored 12 points per game and turned it up a notch with 18 points per game during the "postseason." The 6-foot-2 guard has also been very actively recruiting for some of his future teammates.

The early signing period ends on Wednesday and Davis is the only prospected expected to ink during this early window (the late signing period runs from April 15-May 20, 2020). Fellow Rivals150 prospect Moses Moody committed to Arkansas on Nov. 9 but is waiting to sign his NLI in the spring.

Davis's Woodz Elite teammate Jaylin Williams and fellow in-stater KK Robinson are announcing commitments this coming Saturday, the 23rd, and on Thanksgiving, the 28th, respectively. Arkansas is the favorite to land both but Auburn is still a threat for Williams, as Kansas is for Robinson.