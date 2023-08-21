Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell gives the Razorbacks a more than capable backup option behind current starter KJ Jefferson. The North Carolina transfer totaled 18 completions for 204 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with the Tar Heels. A 6-foot-0 gunslinger, Criswell has a very talented arm, according to offensive coordinator Dan Enos. "He’s got tremendous arm talent," Enos said. "Like, elite arm talent. He can make throws into windows. I mean, he threw a post the other day like 60-something yards in the air into a breeze. So, he can make some of those ‘wow’ throws that a lot of guys can’t make." Before the 2023 season gets underway, it's always a great idea for fans to get to know the players they're rooting for and Noah Washington can help with that. Washington hosts 'The Ridin' Around Show,' a series in which he rides around Fayetteville with Razorback athletes while asking them questions — personal and football related. His most recent episode was with Criswell, who had much to say about himself, the upcoming football season and his time spent in Fayetteville.

Adjusting to the program

For most transfers, moving on to a different program can be difficult. Adapting to a new area and scheme isn't easy. This wasn't the case for Criswell. "For the most part...I enjoy it, it's home," Criswell said. "I'm excited to be back. I mean, coaches...who else would I want to play for. I would rather play for Sam Pittman than anybody else." "The QB room is awesome. KJ is a great guy. Whole offense is stacked, defense is stacked. So I'm excited. KJ is a funny guy, one of the funniest guys. Unintentionally."

Relationship with Dan Enos

Arkansas hired Enos to fill in the offensive coordinator role following Kendal Briles' departure to TCU. The veteran offensive mind has been around the block in the SEC before when he was Razorback offensive coordinator from 2015-17 and he knows how to develop quarterbacks. "Actually, me and Coach Enos go way back," Criswell said. "I actually knew him prior to when he was here before. And then also when he was up at Miami, he offered me there. I'm excited. He knows his stuff. Great QB coach, great offensive coordinator."

Morrilton

Criswell shares the same hometown of Morrilton, Arkansas, with Razorback basketball guard Joseph Pinion. The two know each other very well. "Speaking of Joseph, if you ever have a conversation with Joseph, talk to him about basketball," Criswell said. "Us two playing. He'll tell you he's never beat me. I used to go to his house all the time back when we were in high school together and we would always end up playing basketball. And I was a post-guy, and I would always torture him."

Who'd you click with?

It always helps a quarterback when they're friendly with the players surrounding him. Criswell had no issues with that when he made the move to Fayetteville. "Probably Isaiah Sategna," Criswell said. "I knew him prior because obviously he's from Arkansas. Connect with the receivers, get close with them and get the feel for that. And then the offensive line, I'd say I'm pretty close with all those guys."

Difference between Arkansas and North Carolina

Every program is different, some in more way than others. But North Carolina and Arkansas aren't all that unalike, according to Criswell. "Honestly I'd say they're very similar," Criswell said. "Great group of guys, great group of coaches. Everything is pretty much spot on. Only thing is I'd say the lifting aspect of it all is probably different. I mean, there we didn't really lift much. But here, whew. It's a load."

Who's catching your passes?

The Arkansas wide receiver room features multiple new faces and a solid returning core. Criswell commented on who he's been throwing the ball to so far through practice. "(Davion) Dozier," Criswell said. "Really good. He's a new guy, new freshman. Really good. I throw him the ball a lot. Var'keyes (Gumms). He's a tight end that came from North Texas. Really good tight end. Isaac (TeSlaa), he catches the majority of the balls. He's one of those guys that are going to be really, really good. Special talent, has everything you look for in a receiver. Love that guy."

Who challenges you on defense?

Arkansas' defense was one of the worst in the SEC during the 2022 season and hopes to turn things around with new defensive coordinator Travis Williams leading the way. So far through fall camp, players have been giving the offense some trouble. "I give my hats off to Hudson Clark," Criswell said. "Me and him are boys. We hang out pretty much every day. He's a guy that has it all, knows football. Once you go against a guy or team that knows football, that makes it really tough. The whole defensive line from top to bottom, every linebacker, DBs...they're all fantastic players. They give us challenges every single day."

The nickname

The Razorback roster includes multiple players with unique nicknames, including Dwight 'Nudie' McGlothern, Lorando 'Snaxx' Johnson, Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr. and Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders. Criswell has a nickname of his own, though. "A lot of people call me Ja," Criswell said. "It happened at North Carolina, we had like five or six Colby's, we had another Jacolby. And I guess they wanted me to be Ja."

The backup

Every quarterback has their eyes set on being the starter at some point in their career, and that remains true for Criswell. The redshirt junior still has three years of eligibility left and could be Jefferson's replacement next season. "No one knows, but I'm going to prepare myself like I am," Criswell said. "Everything is a competition when it comes to (Pittman), nothing is set in stone. I'm excited, when I tell you I've never been (this) excited about playing football besides high school days. "This year be that guy that KJ can lean on if we're in a game and something bad happens and he needs to know what happened on a certain coverage. I'll be that guy for him, he can come talk to me and I'll give him like, 'Alright, this is what I saw, you can probably do this better.' Be that kind of guy for him."

Role models

Who doesn't have a role model? Most people look up to others to help push them to be their best, and that's no different with Criswell. "Aaron Rogers and Russel Wilson," Criswell said. "Obviously my brother (Dre Greenlaw) too but he's at a different position (linebacker) and we don't like those guys."

Madden rating?