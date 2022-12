North Carolina transfer quarterback Jacolby Criswell will take an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend to check out the Arkansas Razorbacks.

A native of Morrilton, Criswell was Rivals' No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas coming out of the 2019 class. He chose the Tar Heels over Arkansas during his recruiting process after North Carolina made Criswell more of a priority than former Head Hog Chad Morris.